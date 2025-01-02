Reading Cooperative Bank And Wakefield Cooperative Bank Announce Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

READING, Mass., Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reading Cooperative and

Wakefield Cooperative Bank announced today their plans to enter into a partnership aimed at creating a stronger, more resilient institution dedicated to serving their customers and communities.

The newly formed organization will retain the name Reading Cooperative Bank and will be led by Reading Cooperative Bank's current President and CEO, Julieann M. Thurlow. Wakefield Cooperative Bank President and CEO, Jeffrey A. Worth, will join as the President

of the combined entity.

Reading Cooperative Bank, based in Reading, MA and Wakefield Cooperative Bank, headquartered in neighboring Wakefield MA, both share a rich history of community service and a commitment to the mutual banking model. This partnership will enhance their ability to meet the evolving needs of their customers while preserving their cooperative values.

In a joint statement, Thurlow and Worth emphasized, "This partnership combines two financially sound organizations that have long been dedicated to their customers and the communities they serve. Together, we will create a bank with greater size and scale, allowing us to provide even more relevant and innovative services for the future."

The combined institution will have approximately $1.2 billion in assets and 14 full-service locations across 11 distinct communities.

Importantly bank customers will continue to receive banking services from the employees that they know and trust.

Julie Thurlow stated, "We want to assure customers that no branches will be closed as part of this transaction. This partnership provides convenience and access connecting our original Reading branches in Middlesex County to our newer locations in Lynn and Nahant."

The partnership has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both Banks and is pending approval by Bank depositors, the Massachusetts Division of Banks and the Federal Reserve Bank. Both organizations will continue to operate as mutual cooperative banks, upholding their commitment to mutuality at the core of their mission.

The partnership is expected to be finalized by late in the second quarter of 2025. Further details will be communicated to customers and the community throughout the process.

