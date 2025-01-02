Five Injured As Minibus Hit By Russian Artillery Shelling In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people were when a minibus was struck by Russian artillery fire in Kherson's Korabelnyi district.

The press service of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office confirmed the incident to an Ukrinform correspondent. According to their report, the include the driver, three men, and one woman.

The prosecutor's office stated that further details are being verified. Preliminary investigations indicate that Russian forces shelled the Korabelnyi district on January 2 at approximately 10:45. During the attack, the minibus, carrying passengers, came under fire.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched to classify the incident as a war crime. The city's military administration noted that the bus was operated by a private transport company.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration initially reported that three men sustained injuries in the shelling. They suffered explosive injuries, concussions, and shrapnel wounds to their legs. All three were hospitalized and are currently receiving medical care.

Two additional individuals sought medical assistance following a Russian drone attack in the village of Shyroka Balka on January 1. A 26-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were injured when explosives were dropped from a drone while they were driving. Both sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds, received medical care, and were discharged for outpatient treatment.

Furthermore, a 55-year-old man injured in a Russian drone attack in Beryslav on December 31 sought medical help on January 2. He was diagnosed with a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his forearm and chest. The victim is under medical supervision.

Photo credit: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office