Xpertdox And Nao Medical Announce Partnership To Transform Revenue Cycle And Improve Clinical Documentation Through AI-Driven Innovation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nao Medical is a pioneer in delivering personalized, tech-enabled Primary Care, Urgent Care, Mental Health, Women's Health, Nutrition, and Virtual Care services. By prioritizing accessible, high-quality, affordable healthcare, Nao Medical meets both routine and urgent healthcare needs with efficiency and compassion.

A Partnership Delivering Measurable Impact

Arihant Jain, President of Nao Medical, shared the significant improvements the partnership has brought: "With XpertCoding, we've achieved a 15% increase in charge capture, a 60% increase in quality code capture, a 40% reduction in charge entry lag, ensuring claims are processed within 24 hours, and a 22% reduction in claim denials. These advancements have strengthened our revenue cycle management and enabled us to focus on delivering exceptional care to our patients."

XpertCoding: Empowering Financial Stability Through Intelligence

The XpertCoding Business Intelligence Platform provides Nao Medical with real-time analytics and actionable insights into coding workflows. This empowers leadership to monitor KPIs, streamline claim automation, and address coding inefficiencies to ensure long-term financial stability. Its Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI) module enhances coding accuracy, reduces errors, and optimizes workflow efficiency, paving the way for sustained operational improvements.

Dr.

Sameer Ather, CEO of XpertDox, highlighted the broader vision for the partnership: "Our collaboration with Nao Medical demonstrates the transformative potential of AI in healthcare. By integrating our AI medical coding software and Business Intelligence Platform, we've delivered measurable financial improvements, allowing Nao Medical to focus on its core mission-providing exceptional, personalized patient care."

Based in Scottsdale, Arizona,

XpertDox specializes in AI-driven data analytics, autonomous medical coding software, and business intelligence platforms. Its solutions are designed to optimize charge recovery, enhance clinical documentation, and improve revenue cycle management for healthcare organizations.

