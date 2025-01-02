IT Operations Analytics Market To Hit $35B By 2032, Driven By Rising Demand For Automation And AI-Powered Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IT-Operations-Analytics-Market

The ITOA grows rapidly as demand rises for automation, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights to boost efficiency and reduce downtime.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the IT Operations Analytics market was valued at USD 8.40 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 35.0 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.KEY PLAYERSThe major key players in the IT Operations Analytics Market are Apptio, Inc., BMC Software Inc., ExtraHop Networks, Glassbeam Inc., Hewlett PackardEnterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc.Get sample Copy of Report:As enterprises look to enhance operational productivity and reduce downtime, the demand for IT operations analytics is booming ahead. You extract insights from a larger volume of data generated by IT systems, using predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms. As digital transformation initiatives speed up across the board, organizations are turning their attention to how automation and artificial intelligence can improve their IT operations to make workflows more efficient with fewer human touchpoints and enhance decision-making. Use cases in the ITOA market are wide-ranging including network management, cloud infrastructure monitoring, cybersecurity, and application performance optimization. As technology environments become increasingly complex, organizations require solutions capable of anticipating and pre-emptively averting disruptions. ITOA platforms utilize data from various sources to help IT teams achieve a single view of the health and performance of their systems. The total addressable markets consist of software solutions and managed services. Traditional infrastructure monitoring is being replaced by cloud-native ITOA tools which are scalable and flexible to meet the requirements of dynamic hybrid cloud environments, as it is no secret that cloud adoption is gaining momentum. As we see AI and machine learning being integrated into ITOA solutions, the automation of tasks like network traffic analysis, anomaly detection, and predictive maintenance are expected to grow.Demand for real-time insights and the ride of proactive insights is one of the major factors that are boosting the growth of the IT operation analytics market. Always on the lookout to enhance operational efficiencies, organizations are seizing opportunities to implement preventive measures before business operations get affected. As more and more data is produced by IT systems, conventional IT infrastructure management is not sufficient anymore. By facilitating rapid processing of this data into actionable insights, ITOA solutions have the potential to improve decision-making and reduce downtime across various spheres of work. In addition, the increase in the usage of cloud services is also one of the reasons that affect the growth of the market. Cloud technologies allow for efficient scaling of operations by organizations, and ITOA platforms encapsulated within a cloud infrastructure provide enterprises with the flexibility to monitor and optimize operations across various cloud environments. Such a trend is creating demand for next-generation IT operations solutions that work seamlessly across on-premise and cloud-based systems.Enquiry Before Buy:Segmentation AnalysisBy ApplicationThe network management segment accounted for the largest share of revenue in 2023. Network management has now become imperative for organizations since they are more dependent on it than ever for high availability, robustness, and security. Demanding digital transformation initiatives are escalating the volume of data traffic, connected devices, and quantitative and qualitative need for data analytics capabilities to monitor, analyze, and optimize network operations. IoT, AI, and 5G in turn are driving this trend because they bring their own needs for higher operational excellence to promote the overall transformation while simultaneously needing higher levels of bandwidth, lower latency, and stricter security monitoring controls which in turn lends highly dependency and great importance to network management under IT operations analytics.The asset performance management segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period. As organizations face growing demands for optimizing the performance and longevity of their critical assets, asset performance management (APM) can be a valuable tool to help balance forward-looking performance with back-looking reliability. With organizations from all sectors increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure and state-of-the-art technologies, the need to ensure these assets run at optimal capacity with little downtime also moments. Companies use APM solutions to provide insights on asset monitoring, analysis, and forecasting, helping them to prevent the occurrence of unplanned failures. These predictive abilities allow for operational efficiency and thereby also translate into valuable cost savings as it prevents costly breakdowns and can increase asset lifespan.By TypePredictive AnalyticsVisual AnalyticsRoot Cause AnalyticsBehavior AnalyticsBy ApplicationAsset Performance ManagementNetwork ManagementSecurity ManagementLog ManagementBy DeploymentOn-premiseCloud BasedBy End-UserBFSIHealthcareRetailManufacturingGovernmentITTelecomOthersRegional AnalysisThe North American market accounted for the largest revenue share at 39.7% in 2023. Market growth is driven by the rapid digitalization and increased adoption of cloud computing in the region. Companies from all industries increasingly depend upon an elaborate IT infrastructure, requiring sophisticated analytics to monitor and optimize operations. In an era where data-driven decision-making has become all the rage, ITOA gives organizations the key insights they need to drive performance, provide reliability, and reduce operational costs. Furthermore, increasing focus on cybersecurity and proactive events for monitoring and mitigating IT risks, are further pushing the market of ITOA in North America, due to high regulatory compliance and data protection needs across North America.The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging economies, including China and India, have rapidly extended the IT industry throughout the Asia Pacific region. The rising demand for cloud computing and the growing IT infrastructure, along with digitization, have made it a favorable landscape for the IT operations analytics solutions market. In this area, companies are using IT operation analytics for better performance, less downtime, and some visibility into what is taking place with their IT.Access Full Report:Recent DevelopmentsJanuary 2024 – IBM Corporation unveiled its latest AI-powered IT operations analytics platform, which offers advanced predictive analytics capabilities for enterprises looking to optimize their IT performance. The platform aims to help businesses anticipate and address issues proactively, reducing costly downtime.February 2024 – Splunk Inc. introduced new enhancements to its IT Operations Analytics offerings, focusing on improving the integration of machine learning models for anomaly detection and predictive performance monitoring. These upgrades are designed to help organizations identify potential issues before they escalate, improving system reliability.

Akash Anand

SNS Insider | Strategy and Stats

+1 415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.