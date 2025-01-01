QRCS Concludes Participation In Spring Centers Initiative

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) concluded its participation in the activities of the first initiative of its kind by the of Education and Higher Education, represented in 'Spring Centers', held from December 22, 2024 until January 1, 2025.

QRCS's participation was within the framework of its mission and vision in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to prepare an aware and creative generation that possesses the values that enable it to serve its country and contribute to enhancing the role of youth in supporting humanitarian issues and protecting human rights at the local and Arab levels.

Experts from the QRCS first aid team presented a variety of workshops aimed at teaching students life-saving skills by properly dealing with common injuries in the school environment and society.

In a statement today, QRCS praised its distinguished cooperation with the Ministry, noting that its role was not only limited to providing training workshops but rather it allowed 42 male and female volunteers to participate in the supervision and organization of these centers, which reflects its ongoing commitment to providing support to the community and enhancing the capabilities of individuals in various fields.