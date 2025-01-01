Qatar Strongly Condemns Car-Ramming Incident In New Orleans, US
Doha: The State of Qatar has strongly condemned the car-ramming incident that took place in New Orleans, USA, which resulted in deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance rejecting violence, terrorism and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.
The ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, the government and people of the United States, and its wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured.
