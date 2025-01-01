Cook County Health Celebrates Milestones, Advancements In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Cook County (CCH) enters the new year, the health system celebrates a year of transformative progress and historic advancements. Through significant and strategic investments in services, cutting-edge technology, infrastructure, and community health initiatives, CCH has strengthened its foundation and set the stage for continued success. These achievements have positioned the health system for sustained growth and innovation as 2025 begins.

“It has been a transformative year for Cook County Health,” said Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.“The health system continues to grow and evolve to meet the changing health care needs of the residents of Cook County. This resilience is a testament to Cook County Health's dedication to serve and to those who work every day to fulfill its mission.”

One of the largest public health systems in the nation, Cook County Health serves as the safety-net for health care in Chicago and suburban Cook County. CCH is comprised of John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital and Provident Hospital, a robust network of more than a dozen community health centers, the Ruth M. Rothstein CORE Center, Cermak Health Services, which provides health care to individuals at the Cook County Jail and the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, the Cook County Department of Public Health (CCDPH), and CountyCare, the region's largest Medicaid managed care health plan.

“I am incredibly proud of the remarkable strides our health system has made this year. Together, we've expanded access to care, embraced innovative solutions, and delivered compassionate services that have positively impacted the lives of so many in our community. As we look toward 2025, we are more committed than ever to advancing health, wellness, and equity for all,” said Dr. Erik Mikaitis, CEO, CCH.

Select CCH accomplishments in 2024 include:



Provident Hospital was named a Top General Hospital for 2024 by the Leapfrog Group.

U.S. News & World Report rated Stroger Hospital as a high-performing organization in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, heart attack, heart failure, and kidney failure.

CountyCare achieved a prestigious 4-star rating from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Cermak Health Services earned national accreditation by the National Commission of Correction Health Care.

CCH launched state-of-the-art robotic-assisted surgery and robotic lung cancer screening

ExpressCare was introduced to provide patients with virtual access to immediate care from the comfort of their homes.

More than $44 million in grants were awarded by CCH to 53 organizations as part of the health system's Stronger Together initiative, supported by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

CCDPH launched multiple educational campaigns around maternal health , mental health , sexual health , and the importance of vaccinations to stay protected.

Stroger Hospital was named one of the“Best-in-State Hospitals” by Newsweek and Statista.

CCH announced plans for a new community health center in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The Provident Scholarship Fund awarded 91 scholarships totaling $1.37 million, in partnership with the Cook County Health Foundation.

CCH continued to serve the health needs of thousands of new arrivals.

An updated branding and visual identity for CCH was developed that reflects the system's historic mission, modern services, and bright future.

CCH announced a doula program, which will connect pregnant patients and their families to professionals who provide emotional, physical and educational support during pregnancy and labor, as well as after delivery. A Cook County Walk With A Doc chapter was created to host doctor-led walking groups for community members take a walk (or roll) and learn about a health topic and meet new people.

The need for a strong public health system remains significant. In 2024, through the health system and the health plan, Cook County Health directly served more than 600,000 individuals.

Looking ahead, CCH remains committed to building on these achievements and ensuring that Cook County residents can access health care services that are inclusive, innovative, and impactful.

