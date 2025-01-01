TESSAN Announces The Collaboration With Rachael Yamagata And Launches The "What’S Your Next Journey?" Campaign And Redefine Travel

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Jan. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TESSAN, a global leader in charging solutions, has unveiled its partnership with celebrated singer-songwriter Rachael Yamagata, alongside the gloabl launch of its“What's Your Next Journey?” campaign. By combining Rachael's heartfelt storytelling, which resonates deeply with audiences, with TESSAN's vision, this partnership bridges the worlds of travel and in a unique way. Together, they aim to inspire people to embrace meaningful journeys, explore uncharted territories, and uncover deeper self-discovery through the transformative experiences of travel and creative expression.







The Exclusive Interview with Rachael: A Glimpse into Connection and Creativity

TESSAN and Rachael Yamagata have released an exclusive interview documentary that that delves into the profound themes of journeys, creativity, and human connection. In this exclusive interview, Rachael opens up about her life, music, and the significance of journeys, offering viewers a thoughtful perspective on what it means to explore both the world and oneself.

The documentary takes viewers inside Rachael's creative process, revealing how travel fuels her artistry. From the vibrant colors to the unique sounds and energies of the places she visits, every experience shapes her deeply resonant music. More than a musical journey, it also explores Rachael's philosophy on connection-rooted in authenticity, empathy, and the courage to embrace vulnerability-perfectly complementing TESSAN's“What's Your Next Journey?” campaign.

The documentary highlights the shared mission of TESSAN and Rachael: to inspire people to connect with others and themselves. It's a simple yet powerful reminder of the value of exploring new paths and finding meaning along the way.

From Destinations to Connections: Travel as a Path to Growth

The "What's Your Next Journey?" campaign is deeply rooted in TESSAN's brand philosophy:“The journey begins at home.” This initiative reflects the brand's commitment to empowering global travelers through thoughtful innovation. Born out of founder Alex's transformative travel experiences, TESSAN has always prioritized solving real-world problems for explorers. The campaign encapsulates this ethos, blending practical solutions with an invitation for introspection and connection.

At the heart of TESSAN's product line, including its universal travel adapters, is a clear purpose: to simplify and enrich the travel experience. However, the“What's Your Next Journey?” campaign takes this vision further by challenging participants to reflect on the meaning behind their travels. It's not just about reaching destinations-It's about weaving connections-be it with people, vibrant cultures, or the quiet corners of your own soul. Through a partnership with Rachael Yamagata, known for her deeply personal and evocative storytelling, TESSAN amplifies this message. Rachael's music and life philosophy align seamlessly with the campaign's essence: every journey is a chance to connect, heal, and grow. Whether it's through an unexpected conversation with a stranger, a quiet moment in an unfamiliar place, or the courage to step beyond one's comfort zone, these experiences shape the narratives we carry forward.

The campaign invites travelers to delve into the emotional and spiritual aspects of their adventures. Ultimately, it suggests that the true purpose of any journey is to foster a deeper understanding of ourselves and others, creating connections that transcend borders.

A Legacy of Innovation and Achievement: Award-Winning Design for the Modern Traveler

TESSAN's journey is defined by groundbreaking achievements that empower connection and exploration. With its WTA Series Travel Adapters, TESSAN ensures travelers stay effortlessly powered across 150+ countries, redefining what seamless global connectivity means. Incorporating cutting-edge Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, these adapters ensure faster, safer, and more efficient charging for multiple devices. This breakthrough isn't just technical-it empowers users to stay connected effortlessly, removing barriers to exploration and adventure. Recognized with prestigious awards such as the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award, these products symbolize a harmonious blend of function and form, proving that practical tools can be aesthetically pleasing and impactful.

Partnerships with visionaries like photographer and filmmaker Mattias Klum showcase TESSAN's trusted performance, even in the toughest conditions, earning the confidence of professionals and adventurers worldwide. Beyond innovation, TESSAN's use of eco-friendly materials and collaboration with One Tree Planted reflect its deep commitment to creating a more sustainable future.

Each milestone underscores TESSAN's mission to inspire meaningful journeys, empowering users to connect, explore, and thrive wherever their path leads.

Experience the Power of Connection

The partnership between TESSAN and Rachael Yamagata beautifully captures the transformative essence of journeys, combining TESSAN's cutting-edge travel solutions with Yamagata's heartfelt artistry. Together, they encourage travelers to see each journey as a chance to discover, connect, and grow. Dive into their inspiring story in the exclusive documentary and let it spark ideas for your next adventure: Watch the teaser for the upcoming full documentary and Don't miss it-the full video premieres on January 4th!

About Tessan:

Tessan is a global brand of travel adapters, plug adapters, and power strips that modernize and make travel convenient. With its commitment to quality, innovation, and practicality, the brand ensures travelers stay connected with the world, reinforcing its slogan that encourages explorations and adventures without worrying about their devices. Tessan's innovative product lines have gained international recognition, ensuring its reliability and ease of use.

Website:

Facebook -

Instagram -

YouTube - @tessanofficial

CONTACT: Patrick Lee TESSAN POWER TECHNOLOGY LIMITED patrick(at)tessan.com