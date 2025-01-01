Northern Concrete Repairs Expands Operations In New Brunswick To Meet Growing Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Company enhances service offerings with new locations and website updates to better serve clients across the region.

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Northern Concrete Repairs, a local specialist in foundation repair , is expanding its operations across New Brunswick to meet the increasing demand for concrete and foundation services. The company, which launched in 2023, has recently updated its service locations and website, offering expanded access to its services for both residential and commercial clients.

The expansion includes new service areas in Saint John, Moncton, and Miramichi, allowing Northern Concrete Repairs to reach more customers in need of critical foundation crack repairs, basement crack repairs, and related services. With a growing customer base, the company is adapting its service offerings to address the diverse needs of property owners throughout the province.

“We've seen a significant increase in demand for our services,” said Joel, owner of Northern Concrete Repairs.“Our team is committed to providing quality foundation repairs and waterproofing solutions to help protect homes and businesses across New Brunswick. We're excited to be expanding to better serve our clients.”

In addition to expanding its geographic footprint, Northern Concrete Repairs has also upgraded its website to improve accessibility and provide clients with an enhanced user experience. The updated website now includes detailed information on the company's various services, including foundation crack repair, basement crack repair in Saint John , and other specialized services. Customers can also request quotes, email, and call for services from the website, streamlining the process for those in need of urgent repairs. Special thanks to YELLA Web Design for their role in developing the updated website, which is a key part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its digital presence and improve customer interaction.

With the expansion into new locations, including Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, and Miramichi, Northern Concrete Repairs is poised to continue meeting the growing demand for foundation and concrete repair services across New Brunswick.

About Northern Concrete Repair:

Northern Concrete Repairs, established in 2023, provides expert foundation and concrete repair services. Specializing in crack repair, waterproofing, and restoration work, the company serves a diverse range of clients in Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, and Miramichi. Known for their skilled craftsmanship and use of high-quality materials, Northern Concrete Repairs is dedicated to ensuring durable solutions for every project.

