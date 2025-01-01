60 Top Pros Join EMEA SABRE Jury Deadline For Entries Is January 17

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-The jury for our 2025 EMEA region SABRE Awards has been finalized, with more than 60 top professionals from across the region eagerly awaiting the best work in a wide range of categories from consumer marketing to corporate image, from employee communications to public affairs, in sectors ranging from services to to healthcare.



The deadline for entries is January 17, and full details on the categories, criteria, and key dates can be found at our dedicated SABRE site . More advice on successful SABRE entries can be found in this webinar , which we published late last year.



The 2025 jury is made up of:



Senior in-house communications professionals from companies such as Adobe, Coca-Cola, Grunenthal, Henkel, KPMG, LEGO, L'Oreal, Mars, Miele, Ocado, Sanofi, and Siemens.

Leaders from major multinational agencies including APCO, Edelman, Golin, MSL, Omnicom PR Group, SEC Newgate, and Weber Shandwick. Principals from national champion PR firms such as Bijl (Netherlands), Brands2Life and Hope & Glory (UK), Evercom (Spain), Ewing (Slovakia), Excellera (Italy), Gambit (the Middle East), Klenk & Hoursch and LHLK (Germany), Magna Carta (South Africa), Prime Group (Sweden), SEK (Finland), Trigger and Try (Norway), and Yucatan (France).

Ondine Whittington, president of Golin London, says she will be looking for“Campaigns that really demonstrate the power of earned led creative thinking by demonstrating proof of impact in cultural conversations.

I'm hoping to see work that shows a level of maturity and understanding of how the earned media landscape has evolved and therefore a shift in the way we execute ideas to engage with audiences in various different ways through multiple formats and channels.”



Florian Dieckmann, vp of global communications at Grunenthal, adds:“Strong communication serves as a guiding force in these uncertain times. A winning campaign is one that combines strategic clarity and creative insight to drive impactful business outcomes.”



And Paulo Zanetto of Italian market leader Excellera says:“A successful campaign is built on exceptional strategic thinking and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Innovation plays a central role, with forward-thinking approaches tailored to address significant challenges and connect meaningfully with the audience.... Campaigns should engage audiences effectively, inspire participation, and produce lasting, measurable outcomes that enhance reputation and drive impactful change.



PR agencies and companies from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa are invited to submit their best work from the past year now.