UK Sees Sharp Rise In Illegal Channel Crossings, Calls For Crackdown On Smuggling Gangs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The number of foreign nationals illegally crossing the English Channel to the United Kingdom in 2024 increased by 25% compared to the previous year, rising from 29,400 to 36,800 individuals. This data was reported by the UK's of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

The record for illegal crossings was set in 2022, when 45,800 individuals made the dangerous journey across the English Channel in rubber boats. In total, 150,000 migrants have crossed from France to the United Kingdom over the past six years in hopes of seeking asylum. However, the perilous journey has led to the deaths of over 300 individuals during this time, including 77 fatalities in 2024 alone.

In a statement, the Home Office strongly condemned the role of criminal smuggling groups in facilitating these crossings: "Criminal groups that smuggle people into the UK do not care whether the vulnerable people they exploit die or survive. The main thing for these criminals is to make money. We will do everything to stop their activities and bring them to justice."

The issue of illegal migration has become increasingly pressing since the UK's departure from the European Union, with the problem serving as one of the key drivers of Brexit. In response to the ongoing crisis, the UK government has stepped up efforts to combat illegal crossings.

In September 2024, the Home Office announced a $100 million initiative aimed at strengthening border security and enhancing measures to tackle criminal groups involved in migrant smuggling. The plan includes increased patrols, improved surveillance technology, and international cooperation to dismantle smuggling networks.

The rising numbers highlight the growing urgency to address the root causes of illegal migration and ensure the safety of vulnerable individuals while safeguarding national borders.