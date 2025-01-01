UK Sees Sharp Rise In Illegal Channel Crossings, Calls For Crackdown On Smuggling Gangs
The number of foreign nationals illegally crossing the English
Channel to the United Kingdom in 2024 increased by 25% compared to
the previous year, rising from 29,400 to 36,800 individuals. This
data was reported by the UK's Ministry of Internal Affairs,
Azernews reports.
The record for illegal crossings was set in 2022, when 45,800
individuals made the dangerous journey across the English Channel
in rubber boats. In total, 150,000 migrants have crossed from
France to the United Kingdom over the past six years in hopes of
seeking asylum. However, the perilous journey has led to the deaths
of over 300 individuals during this time, including 77 fatalities
in 2024 alone.
In a statement, the Home Office strongly condemned the role of
criminal smuggling groups in facilitating these crossings:
"Criminal groups that smuggle people into the UK do not care
whether the vulnerable people they exploit die or survive. The main
thing for these criminals is to make money. We will do everything
to stop their activities and bring them to justice."
The issue of illegal migration has become increasingly pressing
since the UK's departure from the European Union, with the problem
serving as one of the key drivers of Brexit. In response to the
ongoing crisis, the UK government has stepped up efforts to combat
illegal crossings.
In September 2024, the Home Office announced a $100 million
initiative aimed at strengthening border security and enhancing
measures to tackle criminal groups involved in migrant smuggling.
The plan includes increased patrols, improved surveillance
technology, and international cooperation to dismantle smuggling
networks.
The rising numbers highlight the growing urgency to address the
root causes of illegal migration and ensure the safety of
vulnerable individuals while safeguarding national borders.
