Whispering Oaks Professional Dog Training Honored With 2024 Best Of Georgia Regional Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Whispering Oaks Professional Dog Training, located just outside Atlanta, has earned an honorable 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award from Gbj. This recognition reflects the unwavering dedication of its team and the deep trust of its customers, solidifying Whispering Oaks as a leader in professional dog training across the region.



Renowned for its motto,“We will train any dog, any breed, any temperament,” Whispering Oaks has built a reputation that extends far beyond training techniques. The award, determined by public vote, underscores the facility's profound impact on families and their canine companions.



“It's humbling,” said the owner of Whispering Oaks.“Hearing the words 'Honey, is that really our dog?' or 'I can't believe that's my dog' never gets old. This award belongs as much to our clients as it does to us.”



Whispering Oaks specializes in tailored training programs designed to meet the specific needs of every dog and family. Their offerings range from AKC Certified Professional Dog Training to AKC Good Citizen Certification, AKC STAR Puppy Certification, and Urban City Certification. These immersive boarding programs include e-collar training, socialization, and advanced obedience techniques. A unique feature of their approach is the weekly video updates sent to families, showcasing their dog's progress-a hallmark of the Whispering Oaks experience.



What truly sets Whispering Oaks apart, however, is their unconditional money-back guarantee if families are unsatisfied with the results. This rare promise reflects their confidence in delivering transformative outcomes for dogs and their owners alike.



“One of our guiding principles has always been that every dog deserves a chance,” the owner explained.“Whether it's a four-hour 'train the trainer' session or an extended boarding program, we are committed to creating lasting change for dogs and their humans.”



As a Georgia state-approved facility, Whispering Oaks exemplifies a commitment to excellence. The countless stories of triumph-from rehabilitating aggressive dogs to teaching hyperactive puppies focus and self-control-have cemented the facility's place in the hearts of its community.



The 2024 Best of Georgia Regional Award is a celebration of these victories and proof of the power of perseverance, passion, and the belief that every dog has the potential for greatness.



