Azerbaijan Introduces VAT Refunds For Medical Services To Foreigners
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Starting this year, Azerbaijan will implement a tax-free regime
for VAT on medical services provided to foreigners and stateless
individuals, Azernews reports.
The amendment to the Tax Code, approved by President Ilham
Aliyev, came into effect on January 1. According to the new
regulations, VAT paid for medical services by institutions and
individuals in private medical practice will be refunded under
guidelines set by the relevant executive authority.
This approach aligns with international practices where VAT
exemptions or refunds are applied to encourage medical tourism.
Countries often use mechanisms such as zero rates, differential
rates, or VAT cashback to attract foreign patients.
By introducing a tax-free VAT regime specifically for cashless
payments, Azerbaijan aims to stimulate medical tourism and increase
the inflow of foreign currency into the country.
