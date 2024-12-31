Lipsticks, Lemons, Grapes, Eno, And More: Here's What People Ordered On New Year's Eve To Welcome 2025, Aside From Food

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On New Year's Eve, while the entire nation was preparing to ring in 2025, Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to to share a fascinating behind-the-scenes look at the chaos, quirks, and celebrations unfolding across India. From record-breaking order numbers to some truly unique and unexpected product trends, Dhindsa's updates painted a lively picture of Blinkit's busiest day ever.

With humorous and relatable commentary on the party essentials Indians were ordering, Dhindsa's tweets gave a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse ways people were preparing to celebrate, all while celebrating his team's operational success.

As India prepared to usher in 2025, Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, had his eyes on more than just fireworks and revelry. His New Year's Eve was filled with tweet-worthy milestones, celebrating both the operational success of his app and the fun, quirky side of India's party culture.

From record-breaking orders to hilarious product trends, Dhindsa shared everything on Twitter, letting followers in on the magic of Blinkit's busiest day ever.

The record-breaking rush

The excitement was palpable as Dhindsa tweeted about Blinkit hitting its highest-ever orders in a single day, coupled with record-breaking orders per minute (OPM) and orders per hour (OPH). It was clear from the get-go that 2025 would be welcomed in style - with a whole lot of food, drinks, and party essentials.





“Thank you for ordering and placing your trust in us, India! Happy new year everyone!” Dhindsa cheerfully said as Blinkit's operations team handled the massive spike in demand.

Unconventional party essentials

It wasn't all about champagne and confetti. Dhindsa's tweets offered a peek into the sometimes quirky, sometimes unexpected party essentials that were flying off Blinkit's virtual shelves. As the night grew closer, his updates revealed some truly eye-popping numbers, like 122,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of mineral water, and 22,322 bottles of Partysmart - all enroute to customers preparing for the night ahead. And let's not forget the 2,434 packs of Eno, perhaps a nod to the inevitable morning-after recovery.

"Prep for after party?" Dhindsa cheekily asked, delivering the perfect mix of practicality and humor.

The battle of the cities

No celebration is complete without a bit of friendly competition. Dhindsa's tweets kept the New Year's Eve rivalry alive, especially when it came to tips. In a tweet that caught everyone's attention, Dhindsa revealed that a generous customer from Hyderabad had tipped a whopping ₹2,500 to one of Blinkit's delivery partners. But Bengaluru, always one to lead, came out on top, tipping a total of ₹1,79,735.





Meanwhile, Dhindsa couldn't resist sharing another bit of playful banter -“Biggest party order of the day just got placed! From Kolkata. Worth ₹64,988,” he tweeted, making sure his followers were kept in the loop on the grand scale of celebrations happening across the nation.





The fun and the funky

Earlier in the evening, Dhindsa's updates got even more fun.“Nimboo orders spiking right now! Is it officially tequila time?” he joked, referencing the classic drink ingredient that always seems to make its way into New Year's celebrations.

And in an unexpected turn, Dhindsa tweeted about the“men's underwear” orders, admitting that it was a product he didn't expect to see flying off the shelves.“Chart comparing today vs last Tuesday” he said, with a hint of amusement, giving followers a peek into some of the more unusual trends of the night.

Behind-the-scenes at Blinkit's 'war room'

As the orders kept pouring in, Dhindsa also gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at Blinkit's operations.“SRE team operating from their war room 💛 These are the folks who monitor all the systems making sure everything is running smoothly and according to plan,” he tweeted, giving his team a well-deserved shout-out for their tireless work ensuring every order was fulfilled.

The bizarre yet amazing party stock

Perhaps one of the most amusing tweets came when Dhindsa shared the extensive stock being delivered in real time.“Enroute right now👇,” he wrote, listing a comical array of party essentials, from 234,512 packets of aloo bhujia to 45,531 cans of tonic water, 6,834 packets of ice cubes, and even 1003 lipsticks. His tweet was a reminder that the party was just getting started - and judging by the quantity of snacks, the night would be long and full of indulgence.

A New Year's Eve record

Earlier in the day as the night approached, Dhindsa wrote,“We've already delivered 7x more grapes than we do on a regular day 🤯” he wrote, offering a glimpse into one of the most unique food trends of the night. And just as the clock ticked, Dhindsa proudly tweeted,“Back in office and just saw that we've already crossed the total number of orders we did on NYE 2023. Happened around 5 PM today!"

In an evening filled with fascinating insights into Blinkit's operations and India's celebration trends, Albinder Dhindsa's tweets added a layer of fun and relatability to the night. Through his engaging commentary and behind-the-scenes access, Dhindsa ensured that Blinkit's New Year's Eve was as memorable as the parties it helped fuel.