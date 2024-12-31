GJEPC Hosts Hybrid Workshop On Export Readiness And MSME Benefits

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Dec 31 (KNN) The Gem and Jewellery Export Council (GJEPC) conducted a hybrid at its Zaveri Bazaar office on December 27, focusing on export readiness and membership benefits.

The session also provided detailed information about advantages available under the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme.

Participants received comprehensive guidance on crucial export requirements, including Export Code (IEC), Know Your Customer (KYC), and various essential registrations such as Authorized Dealer Bank, Indian Customs Electronic Data Interchange Gateway (ICEGATE), and Udyam.

The workshop featured detailed presentations covering industry-specific topics including Parichay cards, PM Vishwakarma Yojana, and multiple export channels through courier services and e-commerce platforms.

The council also highlighted upcoming industry events such as the International Gem and Jewellery Show (IGJS) and India International Jewellery Show (IIJS).

The session emphasised the significant opportunities available in international markets and outlined various government initiatives designed to boost exports.

Attendees were briefed on diverse export methods including hand carries, postal export centres, and e-commerce platforms such as eBay, providing them with a thorough understanding of multiple business expansion channels.

(KNN Bureau)