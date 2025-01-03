Don't Miss The Final Days Of Hollywood Holidays At MOTIONGATETM Dubai

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 2 January 2025: The clock is ticking, and the magic of Holidays at MOTIONGATETM Dubai is coming to an end! This is your last chance to step into the region's largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, decked out in its festive finest, and experience the unforgettable shows, activities, and holiday cheer before the season wraps up on January 12th.



Feel the at Santa's Wish List, a heartwarming musical performance that brings Santa's dreams to life in a dazzling display of song and dance.

Join the party with King Julien's Holiday Stomp, where the Madagascar Zone transforms into a holiday dance floor with festive beats and energy.

Laugh out loud with the Penguins of Madagascar during Real Chill Christmas, a frosty adventure filled with surprises. Step into a storybook with Smurfmas Storytime, where Smurfs Village becomes a snowy wonderland for festive tales, magical dances, and special character meet-and-greets.

The festive lineup atis bursting with joy and entertainment, perfect for all ages:

But that's not all!streets come alive with the Hollywood Holidays Parade, a vibrant procession of floats, dancers, and beloved characters spreading festive cheer at every turn. Keep an eye out for the interactive street shows, including Elf-A-Palooza! and the toe-tapping Candy Cane Rhythm, which bring bursts of joy throughout the park.

Don't miss the chance to climb aboard the North Pole Express, transporting families to Santa's Workshop for a magical encounter with Santa and his merry elves.

Capture holiday moments with your favorite characters dressed in festive attire, indulge in seasonal treats at the festive market, and gather around the park's sparkling Christmas tree for the ultimate photo op.

Beyond the holiday magic, MOTIONGATETM Dubai offers 29 thrilling rides and attractions for adrenaline-seekers and families alike. Whether you're soaring through the air on a high-speed coaster or laughing together on a family-friendly ride, the fun continues.

End your day with a culinary adventure at one of the park's many dining spots, offering everything from sweet holiday treats to hearty meals that fuel your festive spirit.

For tickets and more information, visit or call 800-AMAZING (2629464).