Uganda, 8 Other Countries Officially Join BRICS

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





MOSCOW, Jan 2 (NNN-KBC) - Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan have from Jan 1, 2025 officially become BRICS partner states.

With this expansion, BRICS and its partners will now represent 41 per cent of the global economy

In a press briefing, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said the countries have reiterated their willingness to receive such a status and that invitations to become partners have been sent to four other countries.

The invitation for partnership was extended during the October 2024 summit in Kazan, Russia.

Partner countries will engage in high-level meetings, including trade forums, security discussions, and ministerial events. They will also be able to make their own proposals, but will not take part in agreeing documents and voting.

Founded in 2009, BRICS originated as a bloc of emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

South Africa joined in 2011, followed by Ethiopia, Egypt, Iran, and the UAE in 2024. - NNN-KBC