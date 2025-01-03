SC Issues Notice To Gurmeet Ram Rahim On CBI Plea Challenging HC's Order In Murder Case

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Apex court has issued a notice to self-styled godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Rahim Singh and four others on CBI plea. The plea has challenged the judgement of the Punjab and Haryana High Court acquitting them in the 2002 murder of sect's former manager Ranjit Singh.

