QF's High School Students Share Stories Of Innovation And Growth At Tedx-Style Event

DOHA: At Qatar Foundation's Education City High School, students are more than learners – they are visionaries and change-makers. Through 'Ru'ya', a TEDx-style event, nine inspiring talks showcased the creativity, passion, and growth of students as they shared impactful stories.

Among the speakers, Grade 12 students Almayasa Al Wadaani and Hussein Al Lami shared their journey of starting businesses while still in school.

“People often say you need to wait until you're older to start something meaningful,” said Al Lami.“But we're here to prove that you don't need to wait for the perfect time. The time to start is now.

“Age is not a barrier; it's an opportunity. Being young means we bring fresh ideas and unique perspectives to the table. Don't let fear of failure stop you, it's part of the journey.”

Reflecting on her own experiences, Al Wadaani said:“There were moments when people doubted us, saying we were too young to understand the complexities of business. But those doubts only fueled our determination. Every challenge was a lesson, and every setback was a stepping stone.”

Encouraging her peers, Al Wadaani added:“Entrepreneurship is more than just starting a company. It's about solving problems, thinking creatively, and pushing yourself to grow. These are skills that will serve you in school or any path you choose in the future.”

On the same stage, Grade 11 student Aleen Okour shared her journey of overcoming her fear of public speaking, saying:“Public speaking used to terrify me. The thought of standing on stage, making mistakes, or embarrassing myself was overwhelming. But I realized that fear was just a barrier I needed to break.

“Filling out the form to become a speaker at this event was the hardest part. My brain kept telling me I wasn't ready, but I knew I had to challenge that voice holding me back.”

Okour explained how fear often disguises itself as a protective mechanism.“Our brain interprets change as a threat, releasing stress hormones to keep us safe. But those feelings are just a sign that something great is waiting on the other side.”