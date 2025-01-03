Traffic Accidents And Rule Violations Declined In August 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: The traffic accident cases saw 3.2 percent decline in August 2024, compared to July 2024 as there were a total of 583 accident cases in August, compared to 602 cases in July, as per the latest statistics from the National Planning Council.

However, the number of deaths and major traffic accident cases rose in August with 11 deaths and 36 major accidents recorded, compared to six death and 23 major accidents in July.

In August, of all the traffic accident cases 92% were minor, 6% major and 2% death cases.

Among the Traffic Departments, Al Mamoura registered 112 traffic accident cases; Al Rayyan 101; North 92; Madinat Khalifa 81; Al Thumama 77; South 63; and the Industrial Area 44.

The violations of traffic rules also declined by 8.6% in August 2024, compared to July 2024 as there were a total of 206,703 traffic violation cases in August, compared to 226,219 cases in July. However, the traffic rules violations rose by 18.4% in August 2024 as a total 206,703 violations were registered, compared to August 2023, when only a total of 174,544 traffic violations were recorded. Of the all traffic violations, 68% were over speeding cases, 21% were related to stand and wait rules and obligations violations, and 11% were other violations.

There were a total of 89,366 over speeding violations in August 2024, compared to 97,014 violations in July, a decline of 7.9%, but year-on-year these violations dropped by 7.8%, as in August 2023, 96,916 over speeding violations were recorded.

There were a total of 5,982 passing traffic signal violations in August 2024, compared to 5,865 violations in July, a rise of 2%, but year-on-year these violations declined by 35.4% as in August 2023, there were only 4,417 passing traffic signal violations recorded.

There were a total of 4,320 guidelines and alarm signal violations in August 2024, compared to 4,972 violations in July, a decline of 13.1%, but year-on-year these violations declined by 59.6% as in August 2023, 10,683 guidelines and alarm signal violations were registered. There were a total of 3,876 metallic plate violations in August 2024, compared to 3,981 violations in July, a decline of 2.6%, but year-on-year these violations rose by 290.7% as in August 2023, only 992 metallic plate violations were recorded.

There were a total of 177 overtaking violations in August 2024, compared to 175 violations in July, a rise of 1.1%, but year-on-year these violations declined by 8.8% as in August 2023, 194 overtaking violations were recorded. There were a total of 1,343 registration and form non-renewal violations in August 2024, compared to 1,224 violations in July, a rise of 9.7%, but year-on-year these violations declined by 10% as in August 2023, 1,492 registration and form non-renewal violation were registered.

There were a total of 67 driving licence violations in August 2024, compared to 77 violations in July, a decline of 13%, but year-on-year these violations declined by 33% as in August 2023, 100 driving licence violations were registered. There were a total of 59,564 traffic movement violations in August 2024, compared to 69,656 violations in July, a decline of 14.5%, but year-on-year these violations declined by 246% as in August 2023, as only 17,216 traffic movement violations were registered.

There were a total of 27,242 stand and wait rules violations in August 2024, compared to 28,720 violations in July, a decline of 5.2%, but year-on-year these violations declined by only 1.9% as in August 2023, only 27,772 stand and wait rules violations were recorded. Besides, there were a total of 14,766 other violations in August 2024, compared to 14,535 violations in July, a rise of 1.6%, but year-on-year these violations declined only slightly as in August 2023, 14,762 other violations were recorded.