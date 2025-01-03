Over 3,000 Terrorists Killed By Turkish Forces In 2024

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The spokesperson for the Turkish of Defense, Zeki AkTürk, announced on Thursday, January 2, that Turkey has killed a total of 3,070 terrorists in 2024. He detailed that 1,579 terrorists were targeted in northern Syria, while 1,491 were killed in northern Iraq.

According to the Turkish Anadolu Agency, AkTürk emphasized that the figures reflect the ongoing efforts of Turkey's military against groups in both Syria and Iraq.“Since January 1, 2024, a total of 3,070 terrorists have been neutralized,” he said during a press conference.

Additionally, AkTürk revealed that in the past year, 107 terrorists have surrendered to Turkish authorities. The ministry also reported significant findings in terrorist hideouts, including a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and other materials discovered in caves during operations in northern Iraq, specifically in the Pençe-Kapı area.

“Our fight will continue without interruption until the last terrorist is no longer a threat to our country,” AkTürk asserted, reaffirming Turkey's commitment to counterterrorism operations.

This announcement comes amid Turkey's ongoing battle against Kurdish militant groups like the PKK and other terrorist factions that have targeted the country's security in recent years.

As Turkey continues its military operations in neighboring countries, the government has emphasized the need for international cooperation to prevent cross-border terrorism. Despite its continued success in eliminating terrorists, Turkey faces complex challenges in maintaining security and combating terrorist networks operating in the region.

These developments highlight the rising tensions in the Middle East and the complex security challenges faced by Turkey in protecting its borders. Given the ongoing instability in neighboring Syria and Iraq, Turkey's military presence and counterterrorism efforts will remain a critical factor in regional security dynamics.

