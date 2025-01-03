Bhopal Gas Tragedy Waste Containers Parked In Pithampur For 24 Hrs, Bandh Called Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 3 (IANS) For over 24 hours, container trucks carrying hazardous chemical waste from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) in Bhopal have remained parked at the premises of the Ramki factory in the Ashapura area of Pithampur, Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh.

The toxic waste, a grim reminder of the world's largest industrial disaster in 1984, was transported to Pithampur for disposal at the state-of-the-art Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility (TSDF). However, the decision to shift the waste has sparked protests over potential risks to public and the environment.

The state government has asserted that the Pithampur plant is the only facility in the state equipped for safe incineration of hazardous waste. This plant has been operational since 2006, handling industrial waste from across Madhya Pradesh. Despite these assurances, residents and political leaders have expressed strong reservations about the move.

On Thursday, thousands of residents in Pithampur participated in silent marches, voicing their opposition to the waste disposal plan. Protesters have called for a complete shutdown of the industrial town today, Friday.

Prominent politicians from both the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress have weighed in on the issue. BJP veteran and former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who hails from Indore, has called for a thorough scientific evaluation before proceeding with the disposal. State Congress chief Jitu Patwari has also raised concerns, warning that the disposal could increase the risk of cancer among Pithampur residents.

"We are not politicizing the issue, but until experts provide clear evidence on the safety and environmental impact of the disposal process, it should be halted," Patwari stated.

Responding to these concerns, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasized that the transportation of the waste to Pithampur was carried out based on reports submitted to the Supreme Court. He also cited a state-sponsored study indicating that the health impact on nearby villages would be negligible. The disposal process, he assured, would take place under the strict supervision of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board (MPPCB).

The Chief Minister has tasked senior cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also from Indore, to mediate on the issue and convince the stakeholders of the safety measures in place.

As tensions mount, uncertainty remains about when the waste will be incinerated. For now, the hazardous containers continue to sit idle in Pithampur, awaiting resolution.