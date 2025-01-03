Gulf Legends Championship To Be Staged In February: AGCFF

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Executive Office of the Arabian Gulf Cup Federation (AGCFF) yesterday announced the staging of the Gulf Legends Championship in February, in response to the initiative of of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs in the State of Kuwait H E Abdulrahman Al Mutairi.

The was planned to be held on the sidelines of the 26th Gulf Cup, but it was decided to postpone it to coincide with the annual national festival hosted by Kuwait during the month of February.

The tournament aims to highlight the Gulf football heritage through the participation of the most prominent former football stars of the region, and to enhance the sporting and cultural experience gained from the current version of the tournament.

The ongoing Arabian Gulf Cup, one of the exceptional editions of the tournament which has witnessed distinguished organization and strong competitions, will conclude with the final between Oman and Bahrain tomorrow.