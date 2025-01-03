Prez Murmu In K'taka For NIMHANS Golden Jubilee; CM Siddaramaiah Extends Warm Welcome

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Jan 3 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Bengaluru on Friday to participate in the golden jubilee celebrations of the National Institute of Mental and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

Chief Siddaramaiah warmly welcomed her at the HAL airport.

Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil and the Chief Minister's Secretary Govindaraju were also present. The Chief Minister greeted the President with a bouquet and a traditional shawl.

President Murmu is the Chief Guest at the golden jubilee celebrations of NIMHANS in Bengaluru. As part of the occasion, she will inaugurate a new Psychiatry Block, a Central Laboratory Complex, and a hostel building.

Additionally, the President will dedicate to the nation an advanced 3T MRI scanner and a DSA machine.

The AI-enabled MRI scanner will provide high-resolution images of the brain, aiding in early diagnosis. The DSA machine will assist in detecting the extent of brain damage through 3D rotational angiography.

To ensure the safety and security of the VVIPs and other delegates, Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand declared a 'Temporary No-Fly Zone' around the NIMHANS campus, covering a radius of 1 kilometer, until 3 p.m. on Friday.

The flying of drones, UAVs, gliders, small aircraft, and non-scheduled aircraft was strictly prohibited within this zone.

After participating in the NIMHANS golden jubilee celebrations at the NIMHANS Convention Centre in Bengaluru, President Murmu will head to Belagavi for the inauguration of the KLE Cancer Hospital.

The inauguration event is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the District Stadium in the JMNC Campus, Nehru Nagar, Belagavi.

The Chairman of KLE Society, Prabhakar Kore, along with Minister for Medical Education Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, former Chief Minister and BJP MP Jagadish Shettar, will attend the event.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, BJP National President and Union Minister for Health J.P. Nadda, and Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs P Joshi will also be present on these occasions.