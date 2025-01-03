Visit Qatar Officially Launches Three-Week Multi-Activity Sealine Season At Sealine Beach

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Visit Qatar has officially launched the Sealine Season at Sealine Beach, marking the beginning of a vibrant three-week multi-activity experience running from January 3 to 27.

The initiative is developed in collaboration with key entities including the of Sports and Youth, Qatar Sports for All, and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change.

Paid activities include Desert Safaris and Monster Bus Safari to experience the thrill of 4x4 rides and monster buses across the dunes. Special safaris for both adults and children are available from 3pm to 5pm.

Other paid activities include ATV Buggies by Strong Power Sports. Horse Riding at Oasis Stables to enjoy the equestrian experience from 3pm to 5pm.

Boat Trips by World Marine Center will be orgainsed to explore Qatar's waters with boat trips from 3pm to 6pm (depending on weather conditions). Tethered Balloon by Asfary: From 3pm to 6pm (depending on weather conditions). Free activities include sports area by Ministry of Sports offering games of football, volleyball, mini-soccer, and more from 3pm to 10pm.

Kids' activities include delighting young ones with obstacle courses by Bounce, face painting, and more, available from 12pm to 10pm.

Falconry and calligraphy events for adults are from 3pm to 10pm. During the weekends (Thursday, Friday, and Saturday), several exciting additional events will take place. Paid activities include fishing trips with World Marine Center, exclusively on weekends, where you can set sail from 12pm to 5:30pm. Free activities include stargazing by Qatar Calendar House, offering a chance to witness the wonders of the night sky from 4:45pm to 10pm.

For entertainment, there are concerts on January 3 and January 10 from 9pm to 11:30pm, followed by spectacular fireworks displays at 10:30pm, as well as concerts on January 17 and January 24 with fireworks at 9pm. Main stage highlights include Muay Thai self-defence classes at 4pm and 6pm every Thursday and Friday, and the Chef on Fire cooking competition on Thursdays from 6:45pm to 9pm, culminating in award ceremonies on the main stage. Other attractions include classic car displays by Mawater, where you can admire timeless automotive treasures daily, and a visit to the Oryxes Barn.

With exciting concerts, a Kite Festival and a variety of entertainment, Sealine Beach offers visitors an unforgettable adventure amid Qatar's natural beauty. Concert tickets will only be available online.