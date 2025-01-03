QF's Ability Friendly Program, QPC Co-Host Swimming Competition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar Foundation's Ability Friendly Program, in collaboration with the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC), has hosted its first swimming competition for individuals with disabilities.

The inaugural competition, held at Qatar Foundation (QF), showcased the talents of 62 swimmers from the Ability Friendly Program (AFP). The event provided a for participants to demonstrate their skills in a supportive and competitive environment, reinforcing QF's dedication to fostering inclusion and personal growth.“Participating in competitions not only enhances athletes' technical abilities and knowledge but also contributes to their social development and personal growth,” said Rodesa Comendador, Sports Coach, AFP.“We are committed to supporting all AFP participants and providing more opportunities for them to excel in the future.

“The Ability Friendly Program's goal is to advance the accessibility movement across all sports. We offer competitive opportunities, host tournaments, and organise races. We've also enhanced our coach education programs and engaged volunteers to support people with disabilities in our sports activities, aiming to prepare specialised coaches to meet their needs in various disciplines.”

In addition to swimming, AFP also offers football programs and specialised camps, and is collaborating with partners to introduce more initiatives and activities. Efforts are underway to expand into basketball, golf, equine therapy, and a specialised sensory crafts program.

AFP is also preparing to host a nationwide competition for Qatar National Sport Day 2025, inviting clubs across Qatar to register their swimmers.

“This swimming competition is just the beginning,” said Comendador.“As we continue to grow, we are committed to creating more opportunities for individuals with disabilities to thrive in sports, both competitively and recreationally.”