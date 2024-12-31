Two men dies while looking for Bigfoot in Gifford Pinchot National Forest

(MENAFN) Two men were discovered dead in a secluded forest while seeking for Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, according to Washington State officials.



The two men from Portland, Oregon, were discovered dead after a three-day search began on Christmas Day after a family member reported that they had not returned from a trip to the Gifford Pinchot National Forest to look for evidence of the mythical hairy, forest-dwelling, bipedal apes.



Over 60 volunteers searched with planes and dogs in severely wooded terrain and extremely cold weather conditions, according to a news release from the Skamania County Sheriff's Office.



"Both deaths appear to be due to exposure, based on weather conditions and ill-preparedness," the statement announced.



According to the statement, the search was refocused to the area around the town of Willard when the sheriff's office discovered one of the victims' cars there. A Coast Guard helicopter team was sent in to assist with the search, and drones were also utilized.



