Bihar: Brace For Biting Cold In New Year

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 31 (IANS) The meteorological department of Patna has issued an alert predicting a cold wave across Bihar for the next seven days, starting with the new year.

The state has already experienced a significant drop in temperature, with Kishanganj recording the lowest minimum temperature at 11.5°Celsius. Other notable recordings include Darbhanga at 11.6°C, Aurangabad at 13.3°C, Muzaffarpur at 13.7°C, and Sasaram at 14.7°C on Tuesday.

Met officials confirmed that the weather will remain dry with no signs of rain until at least January 7. However, temperatures are expected to decline further, intensifying the cold wave conditions.

The Meteorological Centre and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have also forecast dense fog and westerly winds across the state, contributing to a heightened cold wave alert.

People have been advised to prepare for adverse conditions as the cold intensifies.

The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for dense fog across several districts in Bihar, including Buxar, Bhojpur, Kaimur, Arwal, Rohtas, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, Araria, West Champaran, East Champaran, Madhepura, Katihar, Bhagalpur, and Aurangabad.

Motorists have been advised to drive with caution, prioritizing safety by avoiding travel during low-visibility conditions, especially at night. The motorists should exercise extreme caution while driving; ensure visibility is high before travel; and avoid night time journeys if possible.

The general public has been advised to stay indoors during peak cold hours, use appropriate heating, and dress warmly. Visibility issues and biting cold may persist.

Bihar's residents are urged to prepare for harsher winter conditions in the coming days. Cold conditions in Bihar may worsen due to ongoing snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

Westerly winds will likely exacerbate the chill. An outbreak of cold wave conditions has also been reported in neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. A thick layer of fog has been observed in several regions, including southwestern Bihar, western Jharkhand, northern Chhattisgarh, southern Jammu, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, western and south Uttar Pradesh, south Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.