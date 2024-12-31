Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow By Sankeshu Xiaosen Wins Iron A' Design Award In Building Materials And Components Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow

Innovative Panel Design Inspired by Traditional Chinese Porcelain and Ink Painting Techniques Recognized for Excellence

COMO, CO, ITALY, December 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected international design competition, has announced Sankeshu Xiaosen 's Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Building Materials and Components Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow within the building components industry.Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow's award-winning design showcases the successful integration of traditional Chinese cultural elements, such as porcelain and ink painting, into modern wood paneling. By combining these elements with advanced design principles, Sankeshu Xiaosen has created a visually striking and culturally rich solution for contemporary home environments, addressing the need for more diverse and expressive design options in the market.The unique features of Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow include its hand-dripping spray painting technique, which recreates the texture of Tianmu porcelain, and the use of high gloss and silver powder materials to accentuate the visual appearance of mountains and clouds. These elements work together to create a harmonious blend of traditional aesthetics and modern functionality, resulting in a wood panel design that evokes a sense of artistic and cultural heritage while providing a practical and appealing solution for home interiors.Sankeshu Xiaosen's success at the A' Design Award serves as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the building components industry. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and designs that continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in terms of integrating cultural elements and advanced manufacturing techniques, ultimately contributing to the advancement of the industry as a whole.Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow was designed by a talented team including Xiaoling Hu, Bin Wang, Yue Li, Cong Chen, Shuang Zheng, Xia Liu, Yi Huang, Mario Bisson, and Sankeshu Xiaosen. Each member contributed their expertise in areas such as design, materials, and production to bring this innovative project to fruition.Interested parties may learn more about Cloudy Water Xiaoxiang Shadow and its designers at:About Sankeshu XiaosenSankeshu Xiaosen is a high-end environmental protection board brand under Sankeshu Group. The company integrates R&D, design, production, sales, construction, and service, introducing advanced technology production lines and combining Sankeshu's formaldehyde-free special adhesive and intelligent digital coating technology to create more environmentally friendly solid wood boards for China's home furnishing industry. Based in China, Sankeshu Xiaosen is dedicated to driving innovation and sustainability in the building components sector.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a respected recognition granted to designs that meet rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their practical innovations and contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The Iron A' Design Award winner designs demonstrate great skill, specialization, expert understanding, and creative capacity of their creators, showcasing their ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design in the Building Materials and Construction Components Design category.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. With a diverse range of participants, including leading designers, innovative agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands, the A' Design Award provides a platform for showcasing exceptional design and driving advancement in various fields. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to gain global recognition, inspire future trends, and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

