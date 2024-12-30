Cadre Media Launches Innovative Short Form Video Creation Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Gus Gonzalez, Founder, Cadre MediaARLINGTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cadre Media, a cutting-edge production company founded by CEO Gus Gonzalez, is proud to announce the launch of its new short form video creation service. This innovative service produces custom, high-energy videos up to 1:30 minutes long, incorporating unique graphics, videos, design elements, and more to create a fast-paced, immersive experience that captivates viewers."We're thrilled to bring this exciting new service to the market," said Gus Gonzalez, CEO of Cadre Media. "We're confident that our short form videos will help businesses stand out in a crowded online landscape and reach their target audience like never before."Early versions of Cadre Media's short form videos have already proven highly successful. Ted Fox, owner of Scooter's Garage, saw nearly 20,000 hits and gained new customers after using Cadre Media's service. "The video Cadre Media created for us was amazing," said Fox. "It really helped us reach a wider audience and drive engagement with our brand. We're excited to continue working with them to produce more high-quality content."Cadre Media's short form video creation service is designed to help businesses of all sizes and industries create compelling, shareable content that resonates with their target audience. Whether it's a social media ad, a product promo, or a brand awareness campaign, Cadre Media's team of experts will work closely with clients to understand their goals and create a customized video that meets their needs.To book a short form video creation project with Cadre Media, please visit their Calendly page atAbout Cadre MediaCadre Media is a media production company founded by CEO Gus Gonzalez. With a focus on creating innovative, high-quality content, Cadre Media helps businesses of all sizes and industries reach their target audience and achieve their marketing goals.Contact Info:Gus Conzalez email: ...

