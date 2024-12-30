Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2025-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The of Finance and Economic Affairs has published Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy for the period 2025-2029. The MTDMS is presented on the basis of the fiscal plan, in accordance with Article 38 of the Act on Public Finances, no. 123/2015, and is to be presented annually. The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy is presented over a horizon of five years and is based on the previous strategy, issued in December 2023.

The Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2024-2028 (MTDS) lays down the Government's plans for financing its activities during this period. The aim is to map out a clear debt management policy with quantitative targets. The MTDS provides a policy framework for debt management activities, and its key objective is to ensure that the Government's financing needs, and payment obligations are met at the lowest possible cost consistent with a prudent degree of risk.

The strategy describes debt management objectives and guidelines, the current composition of the debt portfolio, inherent risk factors, and contingent liabilities. It also describes the institutional structure of debt management and explains how information disclosure to market agents and investors is carried out.



