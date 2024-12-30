Putin expresses condolences over death of former Indian premier Manmohan Singh

(MENAFN)

Russian Leader Vladimir has offered his condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Narendra Modi following the death of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In a message posted on the Kremlin's website on Friday, Putin described Singh as “an outstanding statesman.”



“During his time as head of and in other high positions, he contributed significantly to India’s economic development and the promotion of its interests globally,” Putin said. “He also made a significant personal contribution to strengthening the friendly relations between our countries, elevating them to a level of particularly privileged strategic partnership.”



Putin expressed his hope that his sympathies and support be conveyed to Singh’s family and to the people of India. “I had the opportunity to communicate with this remarkable person several times. We will always cherish the brightest memories of him,” the Russian president added.



Singh, 92, passed away on Thursday. He had been admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi for emergency treatment after experiencing a “sudden loss of consciousness” at home, according to a hospital statement. The statement also noted that Singh had been receiving care for age-related medical conditions.

