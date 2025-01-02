Sonakshi-Zaheer Bid Goodbye To Australia With Heartfelt Moments

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently wrapped up their Australian getaway, sharing heartfelt reflections on social media.

The couple posted a series of beautiful photos from their trip, expressing gratitude for the experience.

In their post, they shared, "So blessed to have spent the last few days of 2024 right in the lap of nature, surrounded by these beautiful animals! @jamalalodge and their amazing staff are doing such a great job of taking care of these animals and rehabilitating them! Can't wait to be back here soon."

Sonakshi and Zaheer's trip took them to the stunning landscapes of Australia, where they connected with nature and wildlife. The couple expressed their excitement about returning to Australia in the future.

In the images, the duo can be seen striking candid poses and enjoying the company of wild animals.

The 'Dabangg' actress had previously posted a video capturing a lion's roar waking her up in the morning. In the video, Sinha was seen sitting on the bed in her hotel room, capturing the moment as the powerful roar of a lion resonated in the air. She looked out the window, where the silhouette of the lion could be spotted, its gaze directed toward her room.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram stories, the Akira actress wrote,“Today's alarm clock.”

Additionally, Zaheer shared a candid photo on Instagram, featuring himself and Sonakshi relaxing while observing lions through the window of their hotel room. He captioned the picture,“4 cool cats hanging.” Sonakshi later reposted the image on her Instagram stories and added videos of wild animals, including lions.

The couple also attended the thrilling Boxing Day Test match between India and Australia in Melbourne, posting several pictures and videos from their day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

On the professional front, the couple is set to reunite on screen in their upcoming film“Tu Hai Meri Kiran,” which is slated for release in 2025.