'I Am Giving You 10 Minutes': 2023 Video Of Delhi Bakery Owner Puneet Khurana's Wife Hurling Abuses Goes Viral

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A day after the 40-year-old bakery owner from Delhi allegedly died by suicide, CCTV footage of the alleged argument between Puneet Khurana and his wife Manika Pahwa has gone on social platforms.

Puneet Khurana was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his residence in Model Town area of northwest Delhi.

The has come to the fore amid family members alleging harassment by his wife and in-laws.

The video, which dates back to 2023, has gone viral on social media platforms. As per the time appearing on the video, the incident took place on August 4, around 3.15 pm.

In a video, the estranged wife can be heard hurling abuses while both get into a heated argument.

“I'm giving you 10 minutes, sitting here quietly," the wife can be heard saying.

She further asks him to give a straight answer.

According to reports, the wife also threatened to reveal everything to his relatives, to which he said“Any day”.

However, Live Mint cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

On Wednesday, the deceased's sister said that Manika Pahwa, her sister and parents mentally tortured and harassed Puneet.

“There is a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet has mentioned details of the harassment he faced.”

Puneet's family members and friends have alleged that his social media account has been hacked.

Northwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhisham Singh said that the victim's mobile phone had been taken into possession and ACP Rohit Gupta from Model Town is leading the investigation.

"We have received a complaint from the victim's father and will ask family members from both sides to appear before the team. The team has already questioned the woman's family, which has also made counter-allegations. It was revealed that the couple had spoken just a few hours before the suicide," the DCP added.

"Yesterday he called us and asked us to sit somewhere. He was very stressed as he was continuously getting threats from his in-laws. He was also under stress as they were threatening his parents too. This is the only reason he took such an extreme step," reported PTI, quoting his friends telling reporters.