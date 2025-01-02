New Orleans Attacker Identified As Afghanistan War Veteran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) U.S. authorities have identified the suspect in the attack on the French Quarter of New Orleans, which resulted in at least 15 deaths and dozens of injuries, as a former U.S. veteran.

American outlets reported on Wednesday, January 1, that the suspect, named Shamsuddin Jabbar, was killed in an armed confrontation with police.

According to reports, 42-year-old Shamsuddin served in the U.S. Army from 2007 to 2015.

The Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a statement revealing that the suspect was from Texas, and a flag of was found in his truck.

In the FBI's statement, it was noted that investigations are ongoing, and preliminary findings suggest that the suspect may have joined ISIS, raising the possibility that external groups could be involved in the attack.

Officials in New Orleans, Louisiana, announced on Wednesday, January 1, that on the first day of the New Year, a high-speed“pickup” truck crashed into a crowd in the city.

According to U.S. Federal Police statistics, at least 15 people were killed, and 30 others were injured in the attack.

In response, U.S. President Joe Biden issued a statement, calling the incident a“terrorist attack” and extending his condolences to the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, U.S. authorities also reported an explosion involving a“Tesla Cybertruck” outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, which killed one person and injured at least seven others.

This series of attacks raises concerns about public safety and the potential threat of terrorism in the United States. With investigations continuing into both incidents, the authorities are under immense pressure to uncover the full extent of the suspects' motives and connections.

The incidents have sparked widespread debate on how to address the growing threat of domestic terrorism and extremist groups. Experts warn that without a coordinated national response, these kinds of attacks may become more frequent, further endangering public safety and social stability across the country.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram