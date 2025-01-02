A Rare Glimpse Of Religious Tradition After 40 Years Amidst Sea Of Devotion In Shimla

(MENAFN- IANS) Shimla, Jan 2 (IANS) Upper Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is currently witnessing a rare and age-old religious tradition as the revered deity Devta Bakralu hosts the“Bhunda Mahayajna.” This grand ceremony believed to take place once in four decades, brings together deities from the Spail Valley, showcasing the region's vibrant cultural heritage.

The event, marked by processions of deities carried in intricately adorned palanquins to the sound of trumpets and drums, is a plea for peace, prosperity, and protection from natural calamities. Devta Bakralu resides in a temple at Dalgaon village in Rohru tehsil, 135 km from Shimla, built in traditional hill architecture using wood and slate.

The highlight of the ceremony is the rope-sliding ritual, inaugurated last year by cutting "munji," a grass grown in inaccessible mountain terrains. A“jedi” (a man of the Beda caste) creates a sacred rope of“munji,” adhering to strict rituals of celibacy and silence.

During the yajna, the divine oil-soaked rope spans 1 km between two hills, crossing a ditch. The jedi, seated on a wooden raft, slides down the rope in a spectacular display.

Surat Ram, a veteran performer, will undertake this ritual for the ninth time on January 4. Nearly five lakh people, including Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu, are expected to witness the event. In the last“Bhunda Mahayajna” in 1985, Surat Ram faced difficulty while crossing the“valley of death” on a raft while sliding the rope vertically.

Surat Ram told IANS that it took two and a half months to prepare the sacred rope this time. Four people assisted him in this task. While preparing the rope, one has to follow celibacy. After eating at four in the morning, he would eat again the next day. During this time, maximum silence is observed.

Panchayat head Visheshwar Banshtu noted that this ceremony was last performed in Dalgaon in 1985. Steps have been taken this year to prevent fatalities during the ritual, ensuring safety for all participants.

The Bhunda Mahayajna is a testament to Himachal Pradesh's rich spiritual traditions, often referred to as“Devbhoomi” or the land of gods. Devta Bakralu, the chief deity of Rohru and Rampur, has invited other deities, including Maheshwar, Bondra, and Moharrish, along with three Parshurams from Gumma, Andareyothi, and Khashkandi, believed to be incarnations of Lord Parshuram.

These deities, carried in processions, travel only on foot, avoiding modern routes like tunnels. The devotees meticulously follow strict rituals and schedules set by the deities themselves, highlighting a deep connection between the mortals and the divine.

"In earlier times, the Bhunda Yajna was performed every 15-20 years, but its frequency has reduced to once in 40-50 years," octogenarian R.P. Manta told IANS. Preparations for this event, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, have been underway for months.

Government officials, led by Subdivisional Magistrate Vijay Vardhan, have deployed adequate police personnel to manage traffic and ensure smooth proceedings. This unique blend of devotion, tradition, and community spirit underscores the enduring faith of the people in their deities.

“The Bhunda Mahayajna is being organized for the prosperity. People have great faith in the deity Bakralu Maharaj. These days there is a divine atmosphere in every house in the Spail Valley. CM Sukhwinder Sukhu will also participate in this event,” he told IANS.

The conduit between the mortals and the deities are the 'gur' -- the traditional shamans, who form the core of the communities' spiritual sustenance.

The 'devtas' accept invites of their followers and move to various locations at their wish. Sometimes they decide to undertake a pilgrimage. Some do so after one-two year, others do so after 30 to 40 years and some embark on special pilgrimages after hundreds of years.

As per old records, human sacrifice was historically associated with this ritual. Thankfully, such practices have been abolished, reflecting a shift in societal norms while preserving the essence of this remarkable tradition.

According to "A reference book on Kullu Devtas" compiled by the Kullu administration, there are 534 "live" gods and goddesses in the picturesque Kullu Valley. The book says the affairs of the Kullu gods are managed by the 'devta' committees that comprise a 'kardar' or manager of the temple, the 'gur' or oracle, musicians and a priest. The 'devta' summons the 'gur' and speaks through him.

The oracle goes into a trance and connects with the deity. The deity's wish spreads and its followers are ready to obey the sacred command. One member of each family has to join the deity's procession.

The book says the long and tough journeys are to be performed on foot. It takes days, even months. Strict rules and rituals have to be followed. The deity sets the time and pace of the journey. No one can lift the palanquin of the deity if he/she is not willing.

Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural tapestry, with over 500 active deities in the Kullu Valley alone, continues to thrive through events like the Bhunda Mahayajna. These traditions not only connect communities with their heritage but also reaffirm their collective faith and resilience.

