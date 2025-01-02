Renovation of Syria needs commitment, says CEO of international charity Islamic Relief Turkey

(MENAFN) The CEO of the international charity Islamic Relief Turkey has stated that renovating Syria needs a combined international dedication, asking the international community to combine accountability for the nation’s rebuilding following years of conflict and destruction.



"If the world wants this country to stand on its own feet and avoid future implications, such as refugee crises, the whole world must support Syria. This is a must," Ali Demir informed a Turkish news agency.



Demir alerted that deprived of certain help, "we are not giving hope to the people. Some people aspire to return to their lives, but without international support, there is little hope for them to start a new life."



"I actually visit Syria almost every month and have been working in the country for 12 years," he further noted.



Considering Syria's ongoing situation, Demir stated that the nation has been dealing of 14 years of disasters, conflict, as well as reverberation, joined by the impacts of 50 years of national rule. "Keeping all this in mind, every aspect of the country has been impacted," he added.



Addressing Syria's essentials, he clarified "It practically needs to rebuild everything. Recovery is crucial for the people. Sector by sector, the economy is the most critical priority. After years of war, crises, and displacement, economic recovery is essential for people to resume their lives and for refugees to return from neighboring countries and beyond."

MENAFN02012025000045016755ID1109047877