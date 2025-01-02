Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: Register Before Jan 3 Deadline First List, Important Dates, Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025: The deadline to register for open seats in private unaided recognised is January 3, according to Directorate of Education (DoE) notice. Thus, Friday is the last day for parents to upload the necessary details seeking their ward's admission to entry level classes.

This admission process is applicable to children below six years of age, seeking admission in nursery, kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 in the upcoming academic year. Meanwhile, 25% of the total seats are reserved for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), disadvantaged groups (DG), and children with disabilities. For students seeking admission through these categories, a separate admission list will be released.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2025

Those parents who applied for their ward under open seat can check the marks allotted to their child based on the point criteria on January 10. The first list of selected students along with waiting list will be published on January 17, based on point system.

On the succeeding day, January 18, parents can approach the school in case of any discrepancies or queries with respect to first list. This window for query resolution will remain open until January 27.

According to DoE schedule, the second list of selected students will be released on February 3. For the second list, schools will address parent's queries related to allotment of marks and selection of candidates between February 5 and February 11. Subsequent admission lists will be released from February 26 onwards, while the admission process will close on March 14.

Age relaxation policy

Heads of schools have the authority to grant age relaxation of up to 30 days to students falling slightly outside the minimum or upper age limit. Parents must submit a manual application to the school heads or principals if they are seeking age exemption.