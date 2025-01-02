Now Infra Projects In Maharashtra To Have Unique ID Similar To Aadhaar

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra Cabinet, led by Chief Devendra Fadnavis, on Thursday decided to create a unique ID for all infrastructure projects in the state, similar to Aadhaar for individuals, the Chief Minister's Office said.

"Many departments carry out the same type of development work at the same place. This leads to a loss of crores of rupees by doing the same work. Just as many bogus beneficiaries and the same names were excluded due to Aadhaar number, this decision will also prevent the repetition of the same development work," the CMO said in a statement.

The Cabinet's decision is crucial when the state government is in the middle of carrying out a slew of infrastructure projects of more than Rs 3 lakh crore in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra.

"The Chief Minister suggested that each infrastructure project should have a unique ID for proper planning of development work and coherence in it. Therefore, in which area, which work has been planned and exactly where, which project is needed, will be available together on one dashboard. Therefore, it will also be easy to know exactly which project is needed where. This will help achieve balanced development and proper use of funds and labour. This information will be integrated with PM Gati Shakti Portal, Gram Vikas Portal, Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) " said the CMO in a statement.

Chief Minister Fadnavis has formed a committee to determine its format.

The committee consists of Additional Chief Secretary of Planning Department Rajagopal Deora, Principal Secretary (Expenditure) Saurabh Vijay, Principal Secretary of Rural Development Department Eknath Dawle and Divisional Commissioner of Nashik Praveen Gedam.

The Chief Minister has directed that the committee should submit its report to the Cabinet.

Similarly, the Cabinet also decided to bring all the social development corporations in the state on one IT platform today.

Due to this, all the schemes of all the development corporations will be available in one place. This will achieve the objective of 'Ease of Living', besides, all sections of society will be able to avail all the schemes and their benefits at one place.

A committee of four officers has also been formed to finalise its format.

The committee comprises Additional Chief Secretary of Urban Development-1 Asim Gupta, Principal Secretary of Higher Education Department Vikas Rastogi, Secretary of Rural Development Vijay Waghmare and Pune Divisional Commissioner Chandrakant Pulkundwar.

The committee will submit its report to the state Cabinet.

The Cabinet also proposed the idea of an 'e-cabinet' on the lines of an 'e-office'.

By doing this, the Cabinet agenda would be handled through tabs which will save paper and protect the environment, said the CMO in the statement.