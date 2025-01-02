Tiktok fined USD10 million by Venezuela over deaths linked to viral challenges

(MENAFN) TikTok was fined USD10 million by the Venezuelan Supreme Court for allegedly failing to regulate the transmission of viral challenges that resulted in the deaths of three youngsters.



The National Communications Commission (Conatel) has given the corporation eight days to pay the punishment, according to Magistrate Tania D'Amelio, who also stated that the funds will be used to establish a special fund to "compensate the victims of the viral challenges."



In order to represent itself, she also insisted that the platform open an office in the nation.



What would happen if TikTok disregarded the court's decision was not made clear.



TikTok has been contacted by CNN for comment.



D'Amelio stated that these difficulties had caused the deaths of three young people and the affliction of many others, but he did not provide specifics or mention any particular instance.



At least two of the children died after taking part in challenges that required them to inhale hazardous substances or take anxiety medicine without falling asleep, according to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's statement in November.



