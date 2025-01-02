Killer Whale Mom Who Went Viral For Carrying Dead Calf For 17 Days Loses Another Baby Days After Birth

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A female orca who went while carrying her dead baby for hundreds of miles in 2018 has lost another child - mere days after it was born. The killer whale - officially tagged as J35 - was spotted with a new female calf just before Christmas. A team of scientists watching the pod however raised the alarm days after this discovery over 'concerns' about the of the baby.

“The death of any calf is a tremendous loss. But the death of J61 is particularly devastating - not just because she was a female who could have one day potentially led her own matriline. Her mother J35 has now lost two out of four documented calves – both of which were female,” the Center for Whale Research wrote on Facebook.

The orca was later spotted carrying the body of the deceased calf on January 1 - the second time she has exhibited such behaviour. The pod of critically endangered whales typically roam the vast Pacific Ocean between Washington state and British Columbia. They face numerous threats including noisy ships that make it difficult to hunt and pollution to food.

The killer whale mother had shot to fame in 2018 after she carried the corpse of her dead calf for more than two weeks. A mourning J35 had travelled nearly a thousand miles with the deceased baby orca - with thousands on the internet expressing sorrow about her situation. In a cruel twist of fate she now appears to be repeating the practice with yet another dead calf.