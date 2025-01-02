Elon Musk Endorses Sundar Pichai's New Year Wish. This Is What He Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) CEO Sundar Pichai took to X on New Year's Day to share his wishes with the world. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also joined in, reposting the Google CEO's wish.

"Happy New Year! Lots to look forward to in 2025," Pichai wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Elon Musk reposted Sundar Pichai's New Year wish.

Elon Musk reposting Sundar Pichai's New Year post marks the second time in less than a month's time that the Tesla boss responded to Sundar Pichai's post.

In December 2024, the Google CEO, who also happens to be a passionate cricket fan, praised India's star bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his performance. Sundar Pichai added that he too had Googled the cricketer's batting feats, after Google came up with a witty response, following an Australian reporter's question on Jasprit Bumrah's batting skills.

Elon Musk joined the conversation, replying to Pichai's post with a simple one-word response:“Nice.”

Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai's thoughts match

It is not just cricket. Elon Musk and Sundar Pichai seem to have been sharing similar thoughts even on topics such as Quantum science, and space.

On December 9, Sundar Pichai posted on X, that a quantum cluster could be built in Space someday.

“We should build a quantum cluster in space someday using Starship :),” read Sundar Pichai's post. And Elon Musk quickly joined in, stating that“it would probably happen”. A string of messages between the duo followed thereafter.

Tech moguls post New Year wishes

Not just Sundar Pichai , other tech moguls including Apple CEO Tim Cook, X CEO Linda Yaccarino took to X to post their New Year wishes. While some were straightforward, some wishes were quirky.

“Happy New Year! Hoping for health and happiness for you and your loved ones,” Tim Cook posted on X.

Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, teased upcoming innovations like X TV and X Money. She also encouraged users to“buckle up” for 2025.