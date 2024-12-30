Hexagon Agility Receives Order For Mobile Pipeline® TITAN 450 Modules From A Premier Oilfield Service Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, has received an order for Mobile Pipeline® TITAN 450 modules from a leading U.S.

Oilfield Services company. The modules will enable the company's fleet of well completion equipment to transition from diesel to natural gas, reducing both carbon emissions and operating costs.

The order represents an estimated value of USD 11.2 million (approx. NOK 127 million).

Mobile Pipeline is vital to driving the transition from diesel fuel to natural gas. Oilfield Services is one of the most demanding applications requiring cost-effective and reliable energy supply to remote and rugged areas. Natural gas is currently the only economically viable alternative energy capable of reducing carbon emissions in energy-intensive applications.

With more than 2,100 Mobile Pipeline modules deployed around the world, Hexagon Agility continues to set the standard for safety, reliability, and performance in the gas distribution industry.

"We remain committed to driving energy transformation," says Mark Babcock, Senior Director of Sales for Mobile Pipeline, Hexagon Agility. "We launched TITAN 450 a year and half ago and it has once again set the standard for maintainability and uptime reliability. We are proud to continue our relationship with this industry leading customer."

Timing

Deliveries of the TITAN 450 modules will commence in the second quarter of 2025.

For more information:

Berit-Cathrin Høyvik, Senior Director, Communications, Hexagon Composites

ASA

Telephone: +47

988 92 161 | [email protected]

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47

920 91 483 | [email protected]

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles and bulk gas transportation. Its product offerings include (renewable) natural gas bulk distribution systems of compressed gases, lightweight Type 4 composite natural gas cylinders, and (renewable) natural gas fuel systems. These products transport clean gaseous fuels and enable vehicles to reduce emissions while lowering operating costs. Learn more at hexagonagility and follow @HexagonAgility on X and LinkedIn.

About Hexagon Composites ASA

Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility and industrial applications. Learn more at hexagongroup and follow @HexagonASA on X and LinkedIn.

