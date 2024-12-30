Wuxi Apptec's Commitment To Sustainability Recognized By The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) For The Fourth Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WuXi AppTec, a global company that provides a broad portfolio of and services to enable companies in the and life science industries, announced that it has been recognized by the prestigious Sustainability (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year. The company was included in both the 2024 DJSI World and the 2024 DJSI Emerging Markets, an achievement that acknowledges WuXi AppTec's ongoing commitment to sustainability and the integration of responsible practices across its operations and strategies.

The DJSI is a globally respected benchmark that assesses the sustainability performance of companies based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. It is widely used by investors who integrate sustainability considerations into their portfolios. The DJSI World represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI, while the DJSI Emerging Markets honors the top 10% of the largest 800 companies in 20 emerging markets.

Inclusion in the DJSI is based on a company's performance in the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA). In November 2024, WuXi AppTec ranked first in the Life Sciences Tools & Services sector in the 2024 S&P Global CSA. In addition, WuXi AppTec is one of only four companies in its sector globally included in this year's DJSI World and the only one company included in the DJSI Emerging Markets.

"We are honored that WuXi AppTec has been recognized by DJSI for its commitment to advancing sustainability and has once again been included in both the DJSI World and the DJSI Emerging Markets," said Edward Hu, Vice Chairman of WuXi AppTec and Chairman of WuXi AppTec's ESG Committee. "We will continue to emphasize our ESG commitment while supporting our customers to develop and deliver innovative new therapies to patients worldwide."

As an enabler of innovation, a trusted partner, and a contributor to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry, WuXi AppTec integrates ESG priorities in all aspects of its global business operations. In 2024, WuXi AppTec ranked #1 in the Global Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry in S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment, received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year, and earned a gold medal in EcoVadis sustainability rating. The company was also named to the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook and the FTSE4Good Index Series in both 2023 and 2024, and was recognized as an Industry and Regional "Top-Rated" company by Sustainalytics. WuXi AppTec's outstanding ESG performance has been widely acknowledged by major global ESG rating agencies, including CDP and ISS.

In addition, WuXi AppTec participates in global efforts to advance sustainability. In 2024, WuXi AppTec joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) to support its ten sustainability principles. In 2023, WuXi AppTec joined the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to reduce carbon emissions.

As a global company with operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, WuXi AppTec provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services that enable the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industry to advance discoveries and deliver groundbreaking treatments to patients. Through its unique business models, WuXi AppTec's integrated, end-to-end services include chemistry drug CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization), biology discovery, preclinical testing and clinical research services, advanced therapies CTDMO (Contract Testing, Development and Manufacturing Organization), helping customers improve the productivity of advancing healthcare products through cost-effective and efficient solutions. WuXi AppTec received an AA ESG rating from MSCI for the fourth consecutive year in 2024, and its open-access platform is enabling more than 6,000 customers from over 30 countries to improve the health of those in need – and to realize the vision that "every drug can be made and every disease can be treated."

