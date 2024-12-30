Value of Iran’s non-oil commodities to Afghanistan reaches USD1.6B in 8 months

(MENAFN) Iran exported non-oil commodities worth USD1.6 billion to Afghanistan during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 to November 20), according to Foroud Asgari, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This figure makes Afghanistan Iran’s fifth-largest export destination during this period, highlighting the significant trade ties between the two neighboring nations.



In August, during a meeting with an Iranian trade delegation in Kabul, Afghanistan's interim Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, expressed interest in attracting Iranian investment. He noted Afghanistan’s potential for developing its mining sector, generating solar electricity, and expanding railway connectivity. The Iranian delegation also proposed establishing a joint special industrial zone to enhance economic collaboration between the two countries.



Mullah emphasized that Afghanistan has become an attractive destination for investment and assured Iranian investors that the relevant ministries and organizations in Afghanistan would offer their full cooperation. The Iranian delegation, comprising economic and trade representatives, also met with Afghanistan's acting Minister of Commerce, Haji Nooruddin Azizi. During this meeting, they discussed forming a joint economic-mining zone to strengthen bilateral economic ties.



Earlier in August, Iran's commercial attaché in Afghanistan stressed the need to adopt modern cooperation models to enhance Iran’s presence in Afghan markets. Both nations are exploring innovative strategies to deepen trade relations and foster mutual economic growth.

