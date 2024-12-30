U.S. To Provide Ukraine With USD 15B Secured By Frozen Russian Assets PM
Date
12/30/2024 8:09:08 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States will provide Ukraine with USD
15 billion secured by future proceeds from frozen Russian assets.
According to Ukrinform, this announcement was made by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram .
"The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance and the World bank signed the corresponding agreement. This will be funding under the PEACE in Ukraine Project and part of the U.S. contribution of USD
20 billion under the G7 initiative. They will be directed to social and humanitarian spending," Shmyhal stated.
He expressed gratitude to the U.S. and the World Bank for promoting the initiative, which makes Russia pay for its aggression against Ukraine.
As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that on December 30, the United States would disclose details of substantial military aid for Ukraine.
