عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
U.S. To Provide Ukraine With USD 15B Secured By Frozen Russian Assets PM

U.S. To Provide Ukraine With USD 15B Secured By Frozen Russian Assets PM


12/30/2024 8:09:08 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States will provide Ukraine with USD
15 billion secured by future proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

According to Ukrinform, this announcement was made by Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram .

"The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance and the World bank signed the corresponding agreement. This will be funding under the PEACE in Ukraine Project and part of the U.S. contribution of USD
20 billion under the G7 initiative. They will be directed to social and humanitarian spending," Shmyhal stated.

Read also: U.S. may announce $1. 25B in new aid to Ukraine – AP

He expressed gratitude to the U.S. and the World Bank for promoting the initiative, which makes Russia pay for its aggression against Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that on December 30, the United States would disclose details of substantial military aid for Ukraine.

MENAFN30122024000193011044ID1109041773


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search