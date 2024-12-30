Ukrainian Navy Shows How Marines Attack Russians In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Navy of the of Ukraine showed the combat work of the bombers of the reconnaissance company of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The footage of the strikes on enemy targets was posted on , Ukrinform reports.

'In the Kursk region, enemy infantry is receiving sniper from the bombers of the Mykolaiv reconnaissance company,' the Navy said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, nine combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector over the last day.