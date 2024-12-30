Ukrainian Navy Shows How Marines Attack Russians In Kursk Region
Date
12/30/2024 2:10:46 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Navy of the armed forces of Ukraine showed the combat work of the bombers of the reconnaissance company of the 36th Separate Marine Brigade in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
The footage of the strikes on enemy targets was posted on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
'In the Kursk region, enemy infantry is receiving sniper attacks from the bombers of the Mykolaiv reconnaissance company,' the Navy said.
As Ukrinform previously reported, nine combat engagements took place in the Kursk sector over the last day.
