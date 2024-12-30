Kazakhstan To Transfer AZAL Plane Black Boxes To CENIPA
Date
12/30/2024 2:10:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Kazakhstan will be sending the black boxes from the crashed AZAL
aircraft to the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention
of Aircraft Accidents (CENIPA), Azernews reports
citing the Kazakh Ministry of Transport.
This decision was made by the Commission investigating the
aviation incident, which is chaired by Kazakhstan's Minister of
Transport, Marat Karabayev.
According to the standards set forth in Annex 13 of the Chicago
Convention, the nation conducting the investigation is responsible
for analyzing the flight recorders and selecting the country for
their reading and decoding.
Kazakhstan ratified this convention in 1992 and is a member of
the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In alignment
with the provisions of this agreement, ICAO recommendations, and
consultations with the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and
Russia, the commission has opted to send the flight recorders to
CENIPA in Brazil.
This choice is based on Brazil's position as the manufacturer of
Embraer aircraft, as well as its technical capabilities, certified
laboratories, and the necessary equipment for decoding black boxes,
according to the ministry.
MENAFN30122024000195011045ID1109040807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.