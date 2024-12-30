Kazakhstan To Transfer AZAL Plane Black Boxes To CENIPA

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan will be sending the black boxes from the crashed AZAL aircraft to the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aircraft Accidents (CENIPA), Azernews reports citing the Kazakh of Transport.

This decision was made by the Commission investigating the aviation incident, which is chaired by Kazakhstan's of Transport, Marat Karabayev.

According to the standards set forth in Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, the nation conducting the investigation is responsible for analyzing the flight recorders and selecting the country for their reading and decoding.

Kazakhstan ratified this convention in 1992 and is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). In alignment with the provisions of this agreement, ICAO recommendations, and consultations with the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia, the commission has opted to send the flight recorders to CENIPA in Brazil.

This choice is based on Brazil's position as the manufacturer of Embraer aircraft, as well as its technical capabilities, certified laboratories, and the necessary equipment for decoding black boxes, according to the ministry.