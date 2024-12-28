Woman Wraps Herself In A Large Plastic Bag After Childbirth, 'I Don't Want To Be Blown By The Wind'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A recent from China showing a woman wrapped in a large plastic bag after childbirth has gone viral. It has reignited discussions about traditional post-partum practices.

The woman, dressed in a thick down jacket, covered herself in the plastic bag while leaving a hospital in Dalian, Liaoning province, where temperatures had dropped below 5 degrees Celsius, according to Tide News.

This practice is linked to China's traditional postpartum confinement strategy known as zuo yue zi, or“sitting the month”, as per the South China Morning Post. New mothers are advised to follow strict rules during this one-month recovery period, including avoiding wind, showers, and certain foods.

“I just gave birth to a baby, and I am quite weak. I don't want to be blown by the wind. My mother thought of this idea of using the plastic bag to keep out the wind. It is such a good choice because it is cheap while it works well in shielding the wind,” SCMP quoted the woman as saying.

These customs are based on the belief that exposure to cold or improper care after childbirth could lead to long-term health issues such as back pain, headaches or dizziness.

Families taking extreme measures to protect new mothers often capture attention in China. In November, another viral video showed a man using a large plastic bag to carry his wife home after childbirth, with help from male relatives.

Such practices continue to be part of Chinese culture, and they sometimes spark debates about their relevance in modern times.

Traditional beliefs in India

After childbirth, new mothers in North India follow a 40-day confinement period called jaappa to protect against illness and evil spirits. They cover their heads with a scarf to retain body heat and prevent infections while their diet is carefully monitored for recovery.