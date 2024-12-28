Three Snow Leopards Died Of Covid-19

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Three snow leopards at a zoo in Lincoln, Nebraska, have died of complications from COVID-19, the Lincoln Children's Zoo announced Friday evening.

Two Sumatran tigers who contracted the virus at the zoo have“seemingly” recovered, the zoo also announced.

“Our leopards, Ranney, Everest, and Makaly, were beloved by our entire community inside and outside of the zoo,” the zoo said in a statement.“This loss is truly heartbreaking, and we are all grieving together.”

The zoo will remain open to the public and continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of to humans and animals.

